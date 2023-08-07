Addressing bullying in schools

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Back to school can bring about mixed emotions for children. While some are excited to return to the classroom, others can be plagued by anxiety, especially when bullies are involved.

According to data from the Arkansas Department of Education, there were 3,634 reported bullying incidents last school year; 3,531 reported the year before; and 1,703 reported in the 2020-21 school year.

Bullying can quickly become a parent and child’s worst nightmare.

For Holly Stinnett, her nightmare started when she was in middle school.

“They started getting mean with words. Like calling me ugly and ‘You’re not skinny enough,’” Stinnett said.

She struggled with bullies all the way through high school until she graduated in 2020. While school administrators could help to an extent, she said there was only so much that could be done.

“The person would still come back and do it, and it would kind of somewhat make situations worse,” Stinnett said. “It’s why I got to the point where I just basically gave up on saying anything.”

She was not the only one who just gave up.

According to Judy French, with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, 57% of kids don’t talk about the bullying they’re experiencing.

“It breaks my heart to see that they don’t tell because they don’t trust what we’ll do with that information,” French said.

In Arkansas, school boards are mandated to adopt policies to prevent bullying, review bullying policies each year, provide training on reporting and investigating bullying and assign a position of power in the district to report, investigate and respond to bullying incidents.

Taylor Thomas, a licensed clinical therapist who spent over a decade working in school-based services, said she has seen an increase in bullying among kids in the past few years.

“With the increase in technology advancement, and everyone having access to phones, that has really been a huge issue because cyberbullying has become one of the main ways children are bullied,” Thomas said.

Bullying through technology makes it harder for schools to stop the issue. Thomas said when the kids go home, they still have access to social media, they don’t have time to unwind, and the bullying will remain constant.

Some of the behavior changes teachers and students need to look out for are lack of focus, change in behavior, lower self-worth, and avoiding social situations.

If you find out your child is being bullied, you should first contact the school about the issue. However, while the district will help provide resources for your child, you must also find outside help.

“It’s pretty imperative to get them in to see someone who is trained in EMDR or trauma-focused therapy that is a seasoned therapist and knows how to really help and deal with these situations,” Thomas said.

When it comes to cyberbullying, keep a close eye on your child’s social media accounts, especially Snapchat.

Thomas said parents can set up apps that monitor app usage closely, and parents can even block some content that they see.

As someone who has experienced bullying first-hand, Holly said more adults in the community need to be on the lookout and help when they can.

“Bullying can lead to a lot of things. It’s something you don’t want to lose someone over because they take it too far,” Stinnett said.

You can visit PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, StopBullying.gov, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry for bullying resources.

