Arkansas ranks one of the worst states to have a baby

According to a study, Arkansas ranked as one of the worst states to have a baby.
According to a study, Arkansas ranked as one of the worst states to have a baby.(Hu Chen (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a study, Arkansas ranked as one of the worst states to have a baby.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, researchers ranked Arkansas at 45 out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for having a baby.

The study featured four categories leading to a final score. Arkansas ranked significantly poor in the healthcare and family-friendliness categories while ranking mid-range in the overall cost and baby-friendliness categories.

The low ranking Arkansas received is due to factors including mortality rate, low birth weight, and percentage of children with food insecurity, among other measures.

Arkansas ranked 29th place for being baby-friendly. This ranking considered factors such as the availability of parenting programs covered by Medicaid and the number of childcare centers per capita.

The Natural State ranked four in the nation, for annual infant-care cost and 50 out of 51 for infant mortality, with Mississippi ranking the lowest.

For more information on this story, you can visit KARK-TV’s website.

