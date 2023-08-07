Arkansas State football holds first full pad practice of fall camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday marked a milestone day in Arkansas State football fall camp. The Red Wolves had their first full pad workout.

Defense created turnovers in the team periods, 4 interceptions and 1 fumble. Position battles continue for Butch Jones’ pack in all 3 phases.

“I thought it was one of the more competitive practices we’ve had since we’ve been here,” Jones said. “Way to many turnovers, and there’s a lot that goes into that. Interceptions...but it starts up front, the ability to protect the passer. And it’s obviously making good decisions at the quarterback position. But then it’s also everyone running the proper routes. So it’s all 11 working together as 1. Defensively, we talk about hunting the ball all camp. I thought we were able to do that with takeaways. But not enough ball disruption or ripping the ball out.”

They’ll take Tuesday off, the Red Wolves will ramp things up again towards the first scrimmage on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.