Aug. 7: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

The overall pattern this week will support less 90s and more rain chances.

The high pressure that has kept us so hot over the past week is retreating to the west.

We are starting off the week with some scattered shower chances this morning.

Not everyone will see the rain, but we are keeping an eye on the radar.

Most of the showers will move out by lunchtime.

I’m going with a high in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows near 70°.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s.

On Wednesday, enough ingredients are coming together that we could see some severe storms.

All of Region 8 is under a LOW risk for severe weather right now.

We will have to watch to see if we have to bump that up. Dust off that severe weather plan before Wednesday.

News Headlines

Today’s the last day for early voting in Arkansas for special elections set for Aug. 8

We’ll tell you the signs ranchers need to look out for in livestock due to a common weed that may turn deadly.

Staying safe around motorcyclists on the road, tips to remember when traveling.

The deadline former President Donald Trump and his legal team must meet today.

A deadly mid-air collision claims three lives in California.

A 99-year-old trucking company officially files for bankruptcy.

