Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Aug. 7: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The overall pattern this week will support less 90s and more rain chances.

The high pressure that has kept us so hot over the past week is retreating to the west.

We are starting off the week with some scattered shower chances this morning.

Not everyone will see the rain, but we are keeping an eye on the radar.

Most of the showers will move out by lunchtime.

I’m going with a high in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows near 70°.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s.

On Wednesday, enough ingredients are coming together that we could see some severe storms.

All of Region 8 is under a LOW risk for severe weather right now.

We will have to watch to see if we have to bump that up. Dust off that severe weather plan before Wednesday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Today’s the last day for early voting in Arkansas for special elections set for Aug. 8

We’ll tell you the signs ranchers need to look out for in livestock due to a common weed that may turn deadly.

Staying safe around motorcyclists on the road, tips to remember when traveling.

The deadline former President Donald Trump and his legal team must meet today.

A deadly mid-air collision claims three lives in California.

A 99-year-old trucking company officially files for bankruptcy.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Race street shooting scene
Two people injured in Sunday shooting
Three structures caught on fire Sunday in Poinsett County
Multiple crews respond to structure fire
The town of Weiner celebrated Buddy Schwartz’s 100th birthday on Sunday.
Weiner Man celebrates milestone birthday with community
Sunday marked the beginning of a new chapter for two Jonesboro churches. First Methodist...
First Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church hold services in new locations
Arkansas State University will soon host its 2023 Summer Commencement ceremony.
Over 900 students graduating in A-State Summer Commencement

Latest News

Back to school can bring about mixed emotions for children. While some are excited to return to...
Addressing bullying in schools
2023 Arkansas State football storylines: Special teams
2024 Ocean Springs (MS) LB Eric Moore Jr. commits to Arkansas State
Arkansas K Cam Little talks offseason improvements, special teams room