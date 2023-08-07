Darion Griswold & Justin Clifton join EAB Red Wolves Sports Network

The Arkansas State Athletics Department and East Arkansas Broadcasters (EAB) announced Monday that Arkansas State University alumni and four-year football lettermen Darion Griswold (2012-15) and Justin Clifton (2015-18) have joined the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network’s football broadcast team.

Griswold, joining the radio booth as an analyst, will be alongside play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz and sideline reporter JC Cox on the Red Wolves’ game broadcasts. Stolz is entering his 19th season in his current role, while Cox is in his second season on the sidelines for the A-State broadcasts. Clifton joins the postgame show “Wolf Howls” alongside Kara Richey.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the new additions to our broadcast team,” said Stolz. “Over the years, we’ve built the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network into one of the biggest in the Group of 5. Our goal every single week is to have the best broadcast in the country, and I believe we have the crew in place to do just that.”

Griswold helped A-State to 35 wins, three Sun Belt Conference titles and four bowl game appearances during his time on the field with the Red Wolves. The Dumas, Ark., native completed his A-State career with 882 receiving yards that were the second most in school history by an A-State tight end behind only Steve Lockhart’s 1,216 accumulated between 1968-71. The two-time All-Sun Belt selection had 65 career receptions that were the most by a tight end since Lockhart recorded 79. Griswold hauled in nine career touchdown passes that tied for the 11th most in school history when his career concluded.

“Our ideal candidate for analyst was someone who is a great former Red Wolf, popular and well-respected by the fans and has a deep love for the program,” said Stolz. “We also needed someone who has an advanced knowledge of the game and can articulate it in a clear way. Darion Griswold checks every one of those boxes and I am thrilled to welcome him to the booth.”

“I want to thank everyone for this opportunity,” Griswold said. “Being a former player and learning the game of football, I am thrilled about this opportunity and the new team I am joining. The door opened and I was excited to walk through it. This is quite an honor!”

Helping A-State to 32 wins and two Sun Belt Conference titles in his four seasons (2015-18), Clifton was a three-time All-Sun Belt selection. The Tupelo, Miss., native finished his career with 258 tackles, including 23.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He logged six career interceptions, including two returned for scores, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

“Justin Clifton is another outstanding former Red Wolf who has a great love for Arkansas State football,” said Stolz. “He understands the game and will be a great addition to our “Wolf Howls” program every week with Kara Richey. The insight he provides will be beneficial and entertaining to fans and will make the broadcast even better.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work for the broadcast team at the university where I once played, a place that holds a special place in my heart,” said Clifton. “I have always cherished the strong sense of family that existed at A-State while I was playing, so It is truly an honor to be involved with A-State Athletics once again.”

A-State opens the 2023 season Saturday, Sept. 2, at Oklahoma in a game nationally televised on ESPN. The inaugural A-State Football Kickoff Party presented by Ray’s Rump Shack is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18, inside the Student Activities Center (SAC). Tickets for the A-State Football Preseason Kickoff Party can be purchased online by clicking HERE or calling the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.

Both single-game and season tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-3882, online by visiting //AStateRedWolves.com/tickets or via the A-State Athletics App.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.