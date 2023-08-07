Energy Alert
Gas, diesel prices continue upward trend

Arkansas gasoline prices rose another 8.5 cents in the last week.(KOTA KEVN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gasoline prices rose another 8.5 cents in the last week.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose to $3.48. That’s 40.4 cents higher than last month.

The national average price of gas rose 7.8 cents a gallon to $3.79.

The national average price of diesel rose 14.9 cents last week to $4.143 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, attributed the increase in gas prices to “a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries.”

“The price of diesel, however, continues to rise at a fairly strong pace, with average prices up nearly 15 cents per gallon from a week ago,” he said. “Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited.”

