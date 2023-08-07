Energy Alert
Intimidator Group partners with Batesville High School Charter

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for The Intimidator Group and its partnership with Batesville High School Charter.(Pixabay)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for The Intimidator Group and its partnership with Batesville High School Charter.

According to a news release, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ceremony to mark the launch of the new Engineering Pathway program.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m. at The Hub at 490 East College Avenue, Suite 104, in Batesville.

The Engineering Pathway program will be for 9th to 12th-grade students who began in the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the release, the program is designed to expose students to engineering careers with hands-on learning experiences.

Engineering Pathway will be project-based by The Toro Company and Intimidator Group engineers, including mower accessory design, and fabrication team competition.

Other features include a visit to TTC’s HQ in Minnesota, apprenticeship opportunities, opportunities for further education, and letters of recommendation for engineering programs at post-secondary institutions.

All community supporters, chamber members, ambassadors, board members, and staff are invited to attend.

You can learn more about The Toro Company and Intimidator Group’s initiatives by visiting their websites.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

