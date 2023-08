JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you regularly travel down this small road in Jonesboro, you may need to find a temporary alternate route.

Richmond Avenue, from South Church Street to Cobb Street, is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 7 to 8 for sewer repair work.

Alternate routes will be at Elm Avenue and Strawn Avenue.

