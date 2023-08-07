Energy Alert
Man killed in Paragould crash

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday morning crash claimed the life of an 80-year-old Marmaduke man.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:52 a.m. Aug. 4 on North 10th Street in Paragould.

Willie Vance was westbound when his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado drove off the west side of the street and collided with a carport.

ASP said his pickup truck continued through a privacy fence before colliding with a tree.

An ambulance took Vance to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, where he later died.

According to the report, the road was wet, and weather conditions were cloudy.

