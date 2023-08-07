Money available to Arkansas schools for “calming rooms”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An organization is offering money to Arkansas schools to install what is known as a ‘calming room.’

Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield said the funding is part of its “Take Good Care” initiative.

“We wanted to put in a calming room to help them have a place to go in a time of need, a time to refocus and to collect their feelings and thoughts and go back to the classroom feeling energized and a little less stressed,” said Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield Public Relations Coordinator Kristy Follett.

Calming rooms will have low lighting, comfortable seating, and more.

The organization said the rooms are in response to a trend it’s seen since 2020.

“Since COVID, we’ve seen an increase in behavioral health issues with teens in Arkansas and across the United States,” Follett explained.

Right now, the calming rooms are intended for use by a particular age group.

“The schools would be a middle school, a junior high school, and a senior high school. Students ages 12-18,” she said.

Applications for the safe rooms are open now, and a handful of districts in the state have applied.

“We have about 22 schools that have registered. So, we’ve had 22 in less than a week. We’ve covered about 21 counties in that group,” Follett said.

As of Aug. 7, Nettleton Public Schools in Jonesboro was the only school in Northeast Arkansas to apply for the funding.

The organization is asking all schools in the state to take a look at the program.

“The application is pretty simple. We have a website that is ArkBlueCross.com/CalmingRooms. In there are guidelines that if someone is interested in applying, would like to read first just to kind of know the criteria,” Follett added.

Applications will close on Sept. 22, and grant recipients will be announced on Nov. 1.

