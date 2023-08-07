Energy Alert
Photo of Northeast Arkansas airfield gaining attention

The picture shows planes in storage at the former Walnut Ridge Army Airfield during World War II.
The picture shows planes in storage at the former Walnut Ridge Army Airfield during World War II.(Hayden Savage/KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A photo of an airfield in Northeast Arkansas is catching the attention of many on social media.

The picture shows planes in storage at the former Walnut Ridge Army Airfield during World War II.

U.S. Military branches had multiple uses for the airfield but were known for training pilots during the war.

“They started construction on June 20, and by Oct. 12, five months after it was authorized, they began flight training. Over the course of 20 and a half months, they trained 5,310 pilots at Walnut Ridge,” said Harold Johnson, Walnut Ridge Wings of Honor Museum President.

Johnson said he believes many residents of the area are unaware of Walnut Ridge’s role in multiple wars.

“During the Cold War also, Walnut Ridge was used by the U.S. Air Force. In 1956, they came here and built a radar facility. They were here from 1956 until 1963,” Johnson added.

Walnut Ridge Regional Airport is now located where the airfield once was.

