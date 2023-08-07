Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.(Grand Rapids Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) – A police dog in Michigan has a long road to recovery after he was injured in the line of duty.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.

The injury is causing paralysis in his hind legs. Fortunately, his spinal cord is still intact, which makes it possible for Dozer to walk again.

Police said as of Monday morning, Dozer has shown some “slight movement” in his left back leg, which is promising.

“We don’t yet know if he will regain full function in his legs – only time will tell,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Dozer is expected to be released from the animal hospital this week and continue his recovery at home with his handler.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Race street shooting scene
Two people injured in Sunday shooting
Drone video shows Tyronza fire that destroyed 3 historic buildings
3 historic buildings go up in flames
The town of Weiner celebrated Buddy Schwarz’s 100th birthday on Sunday.
Weiner man celebrates milestone birthday with community
Sunday marked the beginning of a new chapter for two Jonesboro churches. First Methodist...
Jonesboro Methodists hold services in new locations
Helicopters have arrived as all lanes on Highway 412 in Greene County are closed following a...
Highway 412 reopens following crash

Latest News

FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe"...
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Exorcist,’ dies at 87
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
FILE - A child is shown getting a vaccination. A study of children's vaccinations, which...
17% of toddlers fall short on vaccines, study says
A 13-year-old bicyclist died when she was hit by a car.
13-year-old bicyclist struck and killed