Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Road in Weiner closing for pipe repair

ROAD-HWY CLOSE GENERIC
ROAD-HWY CLOSE GENERIC(Jerick Tafoya)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - If you regularly travel on this road in Weiner, you may need to find a temporary alternate route.

Kingshighway, west of Westwind Lane in Weiner, is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, Aug. 9, for pipe repair.

Weiner’s mayor said he apologizes for the inconvenience, but the repair is necessary.

He said once the construction begins, crews will work to get the road back open as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Race street shooting scene
Two people injured in Sunday shooting
Drone video shows Tyronza fire that destroyed 3 historic buildings
3 historic buildings go up in flames
The town of Weiner celebrated Buddy Schwarz’s 100th birthday on Sunday.
Weiner man celebrates milestone birthday with community
Sunday marked the beginning of a new chapter for two Jonesboro churches. First Methodist...
Jonesboro Methodists hold services in new locations
A Friday morning crash claimed the life of an 80-year-old Marmaduke man.
Man killed in Paragould crash

Latest News

If you regularly travel down this small road in Jonesboro, you may need to find a temporary...
Jonesboro road closing for sewer repair
Helicopters have arrived as all lanes on Highway 412 in Greene County are closed following a...
Highway 412 reopens following crash
The crash was reported near Tommy's Express Car Wash off of East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro,...
Crash with injuries shuts down Jonesboro road
cones are being placed along Highway 49 right around Jonesboro to get people ready for...
Bridge construction set to begin on Highway 49