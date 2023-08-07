Road in Weiner closing for pipe repair

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - If you regularly travel on this road in Weiner, you may need to find a temporary alternate route.

Kingshighway, west of Westwind Lane in Weiner, is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, Aug. 9, for pipe repair.

Weiner’s mayor said he apologizes for the inconvenience, but the repair is necessary.

He said once the construction begins, crews will work to get the road back open as soon as possible.

