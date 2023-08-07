Energy Alert
VA offering free legal counsel to veterans

Free legal help is available for veterans writing their wills, sealing their criminal records, or dealing with an irate landlord.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Free legal help is available for veterans writing their wills, sealing their criminal records, or dealing with an irate landlord.

The Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center will offer a free Veterans Justice Outreach event from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Elks Lodge, 2113 W. Washington in Jonesboro.

According to a Monday news release, experienced attorneys will be available to provide free consultation to veterans.

“The event will focus on assisting with criminal defense/expungements, estate planning, business law, and landlord/tenant issues,” the release stated. “The Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center is collaborating with the Legal Aid of Arkansas and Elks Lodge to provide veterans with the best possible service.”

The event is open to all veterans needing legal assistance.

Pre-screening calls are recommended but not required. For more information, call Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator Harvey Reid at 901-523-8990, Extension 7753.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

