HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues in Poinsett County.

Austin Jarrett takes over as Harrisburg head coach. He was previously an assistant coach at Mountain Home. The Hornets look to sting back after winning just 2 games in 2022. Jarrett is pleased with the buy-in of the swarm.

Harrisburg opens the season August 25th vs. Cross County.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.