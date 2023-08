HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour heads to Lawrence County. Hoxie won 7 games last season and hosted a home playoff game.

Tom Sears’ Mustangs look to gallop towards their 7th straight postseason & more. The defense features a future D1 standout.

Jake Jones committed to UCA for 2024.

Hoxie opens the season August 25th at Trumann.

