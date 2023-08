TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Football Friday Night Preseason Tour continues with a stop in Trumann.

The Wildcats have reached the state playoffs in each of the last 8 straight seasons. Trumann won 5 games in 2022. Gunner Cook was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach in the offseason.

Trumann opens the season August 25th vs. Hoxie.

