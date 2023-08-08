Energy Alert
Arkansas ranks one of the lowest states to spend money on home improvement

Arkansas was ranked the second state to spend the least amount of money on home improvement, with the first being Mississippi.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas was ranked the second state to spend the least amount of money on home improvement, with the first being Mississippi.

The study compared the median income of each state to their spending on various expenses.

Contractor Growth Network conducted the study, which analyzed data from the Consensus Business Builder between December 2021 and December 2022.

Arkansas, home to 3 million people, has a median household income of $52,123, each spending an average of $2,705 per year on home improvements.

“There has never been a better time to renovate property in America,” said a spokesperson for Contractor Growth Network, “this study highlights the states investing the least amount of money in home improvements. However, while these states pay less than others, the percentage of the money paid compared to median household income is similar, if not the same or higher, as the states spending the most on home improvements,” they said.

Contractor Growth Network is a digital marketing agency that caters specifically to contractors in the United States.

