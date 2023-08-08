Arkansas State’s Przystup named to Ray Guy Award watchlist

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Arkansas State football specialist garnered national recognition Tuesday as A-State punter William Przystup got nominated to the Ray Guy Award watchlist, the Augusta Sports Council announced.

The Ray Guy Award is given to the best punter in college football, as voted by the council.

Przystup, a redshirt senior, booted 21 punts for 913 yards last season. His 43.5 yards per punt average ranked him third in the Sun Belt. He had a long of 61 yards at Southern Miss, with that punt one of his 6 landing inside the 20.

The Nebraska transfer split time with Ryan Hanson in 2022, with the latter transferring to James Madison over the offseason.

The lefty punter joins kicker Dominic Zvada as Red Wolves specialists to garner national recognition. Zvada was named to the Lou Groza Award watchlist in early August.

Arkansas State on 2023 Preseason Watch Lists

P William Przystup (Ray Guy)

K Dominic Zvada (Lou Groza)

S Justin Parks (Wuerffel)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.