Aug. 8: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The overall pattern this week will support less 90s and more rain chances.

We are waking up to cooler temperatures than yesterday morning and lower dewpoints.

Today will be mostly nice, but the humidity will start to creep back in.

We will stay in the 80s today.

Increasing moisture will help us become increasingly more unstable for a disturbance set to come in on Wednesday.

This storm system may produce severe storms with high wind, hail, and even isolated tornadoes.

Keep the K8 Weather App handy.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

It’s Election Day in Region 8, a look at the items on the ballot.

Sheriff’s deputies make an arrest following a low-speed chase.

Police release new details in the arrest of an area business owner in a human trafficking case.

You’ll likely have a few detours in your morning commute; we’ll show you areas to watch out for.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

