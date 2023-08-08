Batesville Residents head to polls for special election

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Batesville have been heading to the polls ahead of a special election.

The special election on Tuesday will decide the fate of a sales tax. Citizens will vote to either extend it or not.

The city plans to use that tax to upgrade its water treatment system and parks.

“I think it’s a good step forward for Batesville,” said Butch Ketz, who voted on Monday.

Numbers from the Independence County Circuit Clerk indicate that out of nearly fifty-hundred eligible voters, about 10 percent have voted.

Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said despite the low numbers, it’s a higher turnout than other special elections.

“I do think we’re going to surpass… when the Batesville School millage, it was just a little over 500 and we’re going to pass that mark,” he said.

On the ballot, residents will decide to extend the current half-cent sales tax and decide the future of expanding and upgrading parks and upgrading its water system.

“I think for cities this size, or any size, parks, recreation, and water treatment plants are very important going forward.”

The water treatment system is in desperate need of an upgrade according to the mayor. But if the measure doesn’t pass, it could lead to a rise in the residents’ water bills.

“We just felt like that would be a hardship on our community there are some individuals that do struggle with their water bills when they’re $50 and we don’t want to double that,” he said.

Voters will have one more day to head to the polls, Ketz encouraged them to come out and vote.

“Let your voice be heard, pro or con. You’re a citizen of Batesville and you should come out and express your opinion,” he said.

Residents of Batesville can vote on Tuesday at the Batesville Community Center and West Baptist Church from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.