College celebrates semi-centennial anniversary

Black River Technical College is celebrating its 50th anniversary, opening its doors in 1973.
Black River Technical College is celebrating its 50th anniversary, opening its doors in 1973.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas college is celebrating 50 years in the classroom.

Black River Technical College is celebrating its 50th anniversary, after opening its doors in 1973.

The college plans to celebrate the anniversary as students return to campus.

“We’re really doing some small things, especially with the students. We’ve got a committee that is working on it. It’s a whole group of employees from Pocahontas and Paragould,” said BRTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Karen Liebhaber.

The college said some employees have been around for a large part of its 50 years.

“We have a lot of employees that have been here for 20, 30, and 35 years so they’ve been here for a lot of the history of the college. We’ve served a lot of students,” Liebhaber added.

Certain drinks at the school’s coffee shop have been discounted to celebrate the anniversary.

