Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Contractor killed at steel plant

A contractor was killed at a steel plant worksite in Blytheville.
A contractor was killed at a steel plant worksite in Blytheville.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A contractor was killed at a steel plant worksite in Blytheville.

According to Jon Witherow, the general manager and vice president of Nucor-Yamato Steel Company, a contractor for Boom Country Tire working at Edw. C. Levy Company’s location on the steel site was killed.

Although it is unclear how the worker was killed, the company says they will continue to work with Boom Country Tire, Edw. C. Levy Co., and Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHAofficials to investigate the incident.

Wintherow expressed his apologies to the family and friends of the contractor by saying, “The Nucor-Yamato family wants to express our sympathies to the family and friends of this contractor, as well as others impacted by this tragedy. We are deeply saddened by this event.”

The mill suspended operations immediately following the incident.

This is a developing story and we will update this as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royal Asian Massage
Suspect, business identified in human trafficking case
The picture shows planes in storage at the former Walnut Ridge Army Airfield during World War II.
Photo of Northeast Arkansas airfield gaining attention
A 13-year-old bicyclist died when she was hit by a car.
13-year-old bicyclist struck and killed
A Friday morning crash claimed the life of an 80-year-old Marmaduke man.
Man killed in Paragould crash
A man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase near Stokes in Randolph County.
Man identified after leading deputies on chase

Latest News

Severe spring-like storms packing heavy rains, large hail, damaging winds, and the possibility...
Spring-like storms expected Wednesday
A man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase near Stokes in Randolph County.
Man identified after leading deputies on chase
Police generic
Data shows most dangerous intersections in Memphis
Arkansas was ranked the second state to spend the least amount of money on home improvement,...
Arkansas ranks one of the lowest states to spend money on home improvement