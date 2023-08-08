Energy Alert
Deadly officer-involved shooting reported in Poplar Bluff

A deadly officer-involved shooting is being reported in Poplar Bluff.
A deadly officer-involved shooting is being reported in Poplar Bluff.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A deadly officer-involved shooting is being reported in Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Poplar Bluff Police officers were called to the inter section of Park Avenue and South 11th Street to check on a person lying in the road.

When the officers arrived, MSHP said they learned individual had an active warrant for their arrest on an assault charge.

The person in question then reportedly got into a vehicle, locked the doors, refused to roll down the windows for officers and began revving the engine.

Officers then removed both front windows in an attempt to take the person into custody.

According to MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott, the subject then began moving the vehicle, which nearly hit an officer.

Sgt. Parrott said the officer fired their gun, hitting the subject and the individual died.

No other information is being released at this time.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

