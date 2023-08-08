Jenna Lawrence just misses double double, Arkansas women’s hoops wins European opener

The Arkansas women’s basketball team zoomed to a decisive 124-12 win over InCroatia All-Stars to begin the first of three games on the Europe Tour. Arkansas forced 38 turnovers and logged 26 steals, as the team debuted the press for one quarter. Emrie Ellis led with 19 and Saylor Poffenbarger followed with 15 of her 18 points in the second half to finish with a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds). Freshman Jenna Lawrence showed the type of versatile player she is, finishing shy of a double-double with 15 points, nine rebounds and six steals.

With 124 points, the Hogs broke an Arkansas Women’s Basketball European Tour record. Poffenbarger’s double-double was just the second double-double by a Hog in a European Tour game and Lawrence’s six steals tied for the most.

The Hogs commenced the game on a 29-0 run, as InCroatia All-Stars took nearly seven minutes to get on the board with a free throw. Arkansas closed out the quarter on a 14-0 run, which was sparked by a Lawrence 3-pointer and capped off by another Lawrence trey off a turnover.

Makayla Daniels made the most of her 12 minutes on the court, beginning the second quarter with a steal, leading to a Lawrence layup off a miss. The momentum kept rolling, as Arkansas continued on a 26-6 run to close out the half with a 70-7 edge.

Poffenbarger began her hot second half with a 3-pointer and Carly Keats followed with one of her own to contribute to the Hogs’ 13 3-pointers on the night. Arkansas led 101-12 after the third quarter.

The Hogs did not allow InCroatia All-Stars to score in the fourth quarter, outscoring the team 23-0 in the fourth. All 13 Hogs saw double-digit minutes on the floor with multiple hockey line substitutions throughout the game.

Arkansas enjoyed the morning with a guided tour of the ancient city of Split. The team looked around and learned more about Diocletian’s Palace before having some time to explore the downtown area by the harbor.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.