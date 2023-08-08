Man arrested during knife attack
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man they say may have been connected with a knife attack.
According to a news release, on Sunday, Aug. 6, an officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety was injured after responding to a call from a man with a knife.
The officer was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau for lacerations on his head and back. The suspect was also taken to the hospital.
Both were released from the hospital following medical treatment.
The suspect, Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, was arrested but has not yet been proven guilty.
Howie was charged with the following:
- Assault 1st, law enforcement officer
- Assault 3rd, law enforcement officer
- Assault 3rd
- Armed criminal action
- Unlawful use of weapon
- Resisting arrest
Howie currently has no bond.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.