Man arrested during knife attack

SIKESTON, Mo. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man they say may have been connected with a knife attack.

According to a news release, on Sunday, Aug. 6, an officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety was injured after responding to a call from a man with a knife.

The officer was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau for lacerations on his head and back. The suspect was also taken to the hospital.

Both were released from the hospital following medical treatment.

The suspect, Alex Howie, 22 of Sikeston, was arrested but has not yet been proven guilty.

Howie was charged with the following:

Assault 1st, law enforcement officer

Assault 3rd, law enforcement officer

Assault 3rd

Armed criminal action

Unlawful use of weapon

Resisting arrest

Howie currently has no bond.

