New additions coming to the Southside School District

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Districts around northeast Arkansas are gearing up for the first day of school, and at Southside they are expanding.

School is set to start August 16 and students can expect some changes, construction is set to start on the junior high and high school expansion in September.

The 146,000 square foot project will add a new cafeteria as well as classrooms as Superintendent Dion Stevens said there will also be safety additions.

“We will have a new fencing project going in at the middle school that will kind of limit access to the campus, and we have an additional SRO at the elementary school and the teachers are very excited about that,” Stevens said.

Superintendent Stevens said the construction will add a new cafeteria and classrooms and is set to break ground next week.

