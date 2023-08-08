Energy Alert
New program helps students gain real-world experience

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Over the past couple of years, many school districts have considered partnering with local organizations to give kids real-world experience.

The newest program at Batesville High School plans to do just that by giving students a chance to learn more about possible careers with the Intimidator Group.

“One of the biggest things that we have been struggling with is recruiting for technical positions in the area, so the first step in developing is showing kids that there will be opportunities for well-paying technical jobs in this area,” Jeremy Gill said.

Gill is the director of engineering for the Intimidator Group, and he has helped organize the work-based learning program which lets the students in the facility.

The new program called the Engineering Pathway is one that Laura Howard with the Batesville schools says is a little different.

“Students will have those types of experience right in the classroom with embedded project-based stem experiences with intimidator engineers,” Howard said.

Getting more engineers is a challenge everywhere. According to a study from the Washington Post, the United States needs at least 50,000 new engineers over the next five years to staff all of the new factories.

That is why Gill wants to get young kids interested.

“It is a really expansive field that we want to introduce people to and all of those will be open to people in this community,” Gill said.

This program is the first of its kind for the Intimidator Group and Toro. If all goes well there, there could be even more.

“We are piloting it for the TTC, the global Toro organization, they are watching with a very close eye to see how we can potentially leverage what we do here in other organizations across the United States,” Gill said.

The program kicks off Friday with a meet and greet for students and parents to see everything that will be involved with the program.

