One person arrested after leading deputies on chase

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was arrested after leading deputies on a chase near Stokes in Randolph County.

According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Monday, Aug. 7, and confronted the suspect who was armed.

The suspect then led deputies on a low-speed chase.

Sheriff Bell said a “tactical intervention” ended the chase, and “less lethal weapons” were used to take the suspect into custody.

The sheriff said one deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

