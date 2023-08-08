Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

One person arrested after leading deputies on chase

According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, deputies responded to a domestic violence call...
According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Monday, Aug. 7, and confronted the suspect who was armed.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was arrested after leading deputies on a chase near Stokes in Randolph County.

According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Monday, Aug. 7, and confronted the suspect who was armed.

The suspect then led deputies on a low-speed chase.

Sheriff Bell said a “tactical intervention” ended the chase, and “less lethal weapons” were used to take the suspect into custody.

The sheriff said one deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

K8 News will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Race street shooting scene
Two people injured in Sunday shooting
Royal Asian Massage
Suspect, business identified in human trafficking case
A Friday morning crash claimed the life of an 80-year-old Marmaduke man.
Man killed in Paragould crash
Drone video shows Tyronza fire that destroyed 3 historic buildings
3 historic buildings go up in flames
The town of Weiner celebrated Buddy Schwarz’s 100th birthday on Sunday.
Weiner man celebrates milestone birthday with community

Latest News

Royal Asian Massage
Suspect, business identified in human trafficking case
FFN Extra: Jeff Blake previews 2023 Walnut Ridge Bobcats
FFN Extra: Tom Sears previews 2023 Hoxie Mustangs
Tyson Foods announced the Dexter facility and three other poultry production plants will close...
“We need to remain positive....” Dexter city leader responds to Tyson plant closure announcement