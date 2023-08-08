Police expose criminal enterprise

Energy Alert
Police have recently exposed a criminal enterprise after multiple arrests.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have recently exposed a criminal enterprise after multiple arrests.

Criminal investigators with Blytheville Police Department made multiple arrests during the last week of July after uncovering a criminal enterprise involved with the theft of copper wire from a local electrical supply company.

According to BPD, investigators found over 23,000 feet of uninsulated copper wire that was stolen from E&I Electrical and Industrial Supply in Blytheville.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the total cost of the stolen wire was more than $110,000.

BPD said they investigated a similar theft elsewhere in Mississippi County, identifying eight individuals involved.

Six were arrested for theft and operation of a criminal enterprise.

Arrests made during the investigation are listed below:

  • Michael Roe, 49 of Blytheville
  • Kelly Todd, 41 of Blytheville
  • Rayburn Bonee, 41 of Blytheville
  • Benjamin Figge, 44 of Blytheville
  • Jose Lopez, 28 of Blytheville
  • William Riggs, 21 of Blytheville

Herbert Boyd Jr, 24, from Etowah, and Ava Metz, 29, from Caruthersville, Missouri currently have outstanding felony warrants.

Anyone with information regarding Boyd or Metz is encouraged to call Crime-stoppers or Blytheville Police Department.

