Sheriff: Drugs, weapons found during search

Independence County sheriff's deputies arrested 60-year-old Daniel Willis after they said a...
Independence County sheriff's deputies arrested 60-year-old Daniel Willis after they said a search of his home turned up meth, pot plants, and nearly $30,000 in cash.(Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 60-year-old man is behind bars after Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said a search of his home turned up meth, pot plants, and nearly $30,000 in cash.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies executed a search warrant on Tuesday morning, Aug. 8, at the home of Daniel Willis on Cave Creek Road.

Stephens said investigators discovered the following in the home:

  • 741 grams of methamphetamine
  • 219 grams of marijuana
  • 16 marijuana plants
  • $29,596 in cash
  • 300 Winchester Magnum rifle

Deputies arrested Willis on a probable cause hold and took him to the Independence County Detention Center to await the filing of formal charges.

Independence County sheriff's deputies arrested 60-year-old Daniel Willis after they said a...
Independence County sheriff's deputies arrested 60-year-old Daniel Willis after they said a search of his home on Cave Creek Road meth, pot plants, and nearly $30,000 in cash.(Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff said the 3rd and 16th Judicial District Drug Task Forces, Arkansas State Police, Izard County Sheriff’s Office, and the Batesville and Mountain View Police Departments participated in the search.

