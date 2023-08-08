Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Singer Ciara expecting fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson

FILE - NFL player Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, left, and Ciara arrive at the ESPY...
FILE - NFL player Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, left, and Ciara arrive at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-award winning performer Ciara is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy-winning performer Ciara is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, a representative for the singer confirmed to The Associated Press.

Ciara broke the news in a video announcement on her Instagram, revealing her pregnant silhouette in front of a pool.

She wrote in the caption, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib.” The clip is soundtracked by “How We Roll,” her 2023 collaboration with Chris Brown.

In July 2020, Ciara and Wilson welcomed their second child, Win Harrison Wilson. In 2017, they had their first — Sienna Princess Wilson. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royal Asian Massage
Suspect, business identified in human trafficking case
The picture shows planes in storage at the former Walnut Ridge Army Airfield during World War II.
Photo of Northeast Arkansas airfield gaining attention
A 13-year-old bicyclist died when she was hit by a car.
13-year-old bicyclist struck and killed
A Friday morning crash claimed the life of an 80-year-old Marmaduke man.
Man killed in Paragould crash
According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, deputies responded to a domestic violence call...
One person arrested after leading deputies on chase

Latest News

Whataburger is giving away free burgers during its 73rd anniversary.
National Whataburger Day: Here’s how you can get a free Whataburger today
Looking east from Route 97, a man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles on Route...
Storm-damaged eastern US communities clear downed trees and race to restore power
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers
FFN Extra: Gunner Cook previews 2023 Trumann Wildcats