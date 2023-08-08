Energy Alert
Spring-like storms expected Wednesday

Severe spring-like storms packing heavy rains, large hail, damaging winds, and the possibility of tornadoes will move through Region 8 on Wednesday.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Severe spring-like storms packing heavy rains, large hail, damaging winds, and the possibility of tornadoes will move through Region 8 on Wednesday.

The severe storm threat for tomorrow has increased. Here's a look at the timing of 2-3 rounds of storms.

Posted by Ryan Vaughan on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

While tornadoes are possible, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said the greatest risk will be straight-line winds.

The first round of storms will move through during the morning hours as a warm front lifts to the north, according to Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry.(KAIT-TV)

Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri could see two to three rounds of storms during the day into the night, Vaughan said.

The first round of storms will move through during the morning hours as a warm front lifts to the north, according to Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri could see two to three rounds of storms.(KAIT-TV)

“The main threat with those storms will be large hail and heavy rain,” Castleberry said. “We get a lull in the activity for the afternoon, right in the peak heating of the day, and then the second round moves in late evening into the overnight.”

Vaughan said he is most concerned about the evening storms producing possible tornadoes.

“I’m most concerned about those with the possibility of tornadoes,” Vaughan said of the evening storms.(KAIT-TV)

Meteorologist Jace Passmore encouraged everyone to review their severe weather plans.

“It’s August,” Passmore said Tuesday. “It’s been a while since we’ve seen a severe weather threat like this.”

The K8 StormTEAM urges everyone to have a way to get watches and warnings.

