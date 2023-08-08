Sun Belt reveals 2023-24 women’s basketball schedule

An exciting 18-game Sun Belt Conference schedule awaits the Arkansas State women’s basketball team, as the league office announced the 2023-24 conference slate on Tuesday.

The ledger that features nine home contests commences on Saturday, Dec. 30 and culminates with the Sun Belt Conference Championship, held March 5-11 in Pensacola, Fla.

A-State opens the conference schedule at home against Coastal Carolina (Dec. 30). Six of the Red Wolves’ first 10 conference contests come on the road, with the first two being at defending conference champion James Madison (Jan. 4) and at Marshall (Jan. 6).

Third-year head coach Destinee Rogers’ squad then returns home to host Texas State (Jan. 11) and Louisiana (Jan. 13) before four straight on the road at South Alabama (Jan. 17), Texas State (Jan. 20), ULM (Jan. 25) and Troy (Jan. 27).

A-State then hosts South Alabama (Jan. 31) and Old Dominion (Feb. 3) before traveling to Georgia State (Feb. 7). After facing the Panthers, the Scarlet and Black travels to a MAC opponent to be determined in January as part of the MAC-SBC Challenge (Feb. 10). The Red Wolves host MAC foe Northern Illinois on Nov. 9 in the first portion of the challenge.

The final regular-season road swing features tilts at Southern Miss (Feb. 15) and Louisiana (Feb. 17) ahead of four straight to end the season, with A-State hosting Troy (Feb. 21), Southern Miss (Feb. 24), ULM (Feb. 27) and Appalachian State (March 1).

The 2024 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Championship is set to begin Tuesday, March 5, and running through Monday, March 11. This season marks the fourth year the tournament will be held in Pensacola, Fla. All 14 teams will qualify for the championship tournament.

A-State returns eight players for the 2023-24 campaign, including Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year Izzy Higginbottom, while welcoming six newcomers to the fold.

Complete non-conference schedules and game times will be released at a later date. Season tickets are available for purchase at AStateRedWolves.com/tickets or by calling (870) 972-ASU1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on X and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.

2023-24 ARKANSAS STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SUN BELT CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Date Opponent

DEC. 30 (SAT.) COASTAL CAROLINA

Jan. 4 (Thurs.) at James Madison

Jan. 6 (Sat.) at Marshall

JAN. 11 (THURS.) TEXAS STATE

JAN. 13 (SAT.) LOUISIANA

Jan. 17 (Wed.) at South Alabama

Jan. 20 (Sat.) at Texas State

Jan. 25 (Thurs.) at ULM

Jan. 27 (Sat.) at Troy

JAN. 31 (WED.) SOUTH ALABAMA

FEB. 3 (SAT.) OLD DOMINION

Feb. 7 (Wed.) at Georgia State

Feb. 15 (Thurs.) at Southern Miss

Feb. 17 (Sat.) at Louisiana

FEB. 21 (WED.) TROY

FEB. 24 (SAT.) SOUTHERN MISS

FEB. 27 (TUES.) ULM

MARCH 1 (FRI.) APPALACHIAN STATE

March 5-11 (Tues.-Mon.) Sun Belt Conference Championship (Pensaco

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.