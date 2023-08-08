Teen killed in motorcycle crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 17-year-old boy died Monday night in a motorcycle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 500 block of Gill Road in Bethesda in Independence County.

The victim, who was not identified due to his age, was southbound when his Kawasaki KLX 230R left the east side of the road.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the motorcycle traveled through a dense brush before coming to a stop.

ASP said it did not appear the teen had been thrown from the vehicle.

According to the report, the weather was clear and the road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

