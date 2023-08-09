Energy Alert
2012 Middle Tennessee rout voted Best Game in A-State Stadium History

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football fans voted for a conference championship clinching contest as the Best Game in Stadium History.

The 45-0 victory over Middle Tennessee in 2012 topped the 16 matchup bracket. Ryan Aplin had 3 touchdowns and just 2 incompletions on that December day. Nathan Herrold recorded 10 tackles and 1 interception. Gus Malzahn’s Red Wolves recorded a shutout to lock up the Sun Belt title. A record setting crowd of 31,243 filled Liberty Bank Stadium (now known as Centennial Bank Stadium).

We delved into the KAIT archives, check out our video from that game above.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

