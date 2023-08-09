2012 Middle Tennessee rout voted Best Game in A-State Stadium History

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football fans voted for a conference championship clinching contest as the Best Game in Stadium History.

The 45-0 victory over Middle Tennessee in 2012 topped the 16 matchup bracket. Ryan Aplin had 3 touchdowns and just 2 incompletions on that December day. Nathan Herrold recorded 10 tackles and 1 interception. Gus Malzahn’s Red Wolves recorded a shutout to lock up the Sun Belt title. A record setting crowd of 31,243 filled Liberty Bank Stadium (now known as Centennial Bank Stadium).

We delved into the KAIT archives, check out our video from that game above.

The biggest crowd in stadium history witnessed what you all have voted as the Best Game in Stadium History. Thanks to all of you who voted, and thanks to @slimchickens for making it all possible.



Now that we've celebrated all this history, let's get ready to make some more! pic.twitter.com/1NJizgyuo0 — Arkansas State Red Wolves Athletics (@AStateRedWolves) August 7, 2023

