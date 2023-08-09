2012 Middle Tennessee rout voted Best Game in A-State Stadium History
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football fans voted for a conference championship clinching contest as the Best Game in Stadium History.
The 45-0 victory over Middle Tennessee in 2012 topped the 16 matchup bracket. Ryan Aplin had 3 touchdowns and just 2 incompletions on that December day. Nathan Herrold recorded 10 tackles and 1 interception. Gus Malzahn’s Red Wolves recorded a shutout to lock up the Sun Belt title. A record setting crowd of 31,243 filled Liberty Bank Stadium (now known as Centennial Bank Stadium).
We delved into the KAIT archives, check out our video from that game above.
