LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - East Poinsett County had a memorable 2022.

Brandon Powell’s Warriors won 10 games and reached the 2A state semifinals. Dennis Gaines set the state rushing record with 3,232 yards. Gaines is back for his senior campaign, EPC is looking for more this fall.

The season opener is September 1st vs. Manila.

