Aug. 9: What you need to know

Thunderstorm chances will increase throughout the day with a few rounds of severe weather possible.

We are starting off the morning mostly dry, but we will likely see showers and thunderstorms being to develop closer to drive-time in parts of Region 8 as a warm front lifts to the north.

The initial storms this morning could have some hail in them.

We should see a little bit of a lull in activity in the afternoon, which will help us refuel for the evening round of storms.

If we can get some good clearing that allows instability to climb this afternoon, the evening storms could be stronger than the morning storms.

Strong, damaging winds will be the main threat for the evening and early overnight night hours, with hail and even a tornado also being possible.

I’m going with temperatures in the 80s this afternoon.

Make sure to stay tuned to the K8 Weather App for updates.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

Good Morning Region 8 has the latest on the potential for severe weather across Region 8 and tips to keep you safe.

Plus, results from special elections held on Tuesday.

Preparing your student to return to the classroom in top health.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

