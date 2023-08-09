Energy Alert
Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The United States Coast Guard teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to rescue a distressed couple at sea in the Bahamas.

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.

The Coast Guard called on the crew aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship to assist.

According to Carnival, the ship’s team was less than nine miles from the distressed couple. They were able to approach the sailboat and lower a lifeboat to the couple.

The man rescued was taken to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

There is no word yet on the possible injuries he suffered.

Carnival says the cruise ship continued with its itinerary and was slated to arrive in Aruba on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

