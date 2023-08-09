Child ‘abandoned’ in parking lot, woman arrested

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould woman after officers said they found a young child abandoned in a parking lot.

Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Tuesday, Aug. 8, to charge 26-year-old Hannah Weems with first-degree child endangerment and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver.

At 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, Paragould police responded to a report of an abandoned five-year-old child on Baywood Drive.

“The caller reported they had found the child in the parking lot of the apartment complex,” the affidavit stated. “The caller further reported the child told them they had woke up to find their family had left them.”

When police entered the child’s home, they reported finding drugs and drug paraphernalia “in plain view.”

Officers then obtained a warrant to search the home.

According to the court documents, investigators found 54 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia associated with the use and sale of the drug.

“The marijuana and paraphernalia were found on the kitchen table and well within reach of the child,” Detective Corporal Aaron Gamber stated. “Furthermore, there were open pill bottles and loose pills on the kitchen table and counter.”

The affidavit stated officers also found a notebook on the kitchen table, “which depicts a drug operation for multiple illicit substances including marijuana, their consumers, dealers, and their prices.”

Officers were eventually able to locate Weems, who was at work in Jonesboro.

During an interview at the police substation, the affidavit stated “she made incriminating statements.”

Weems is being held at the Greene County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash-only bond, awaiting her next appearance in court.

