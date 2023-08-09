Energy Alert
First responders urging citizens to install visible house numbers

Making house numbers easily visible to first responders could make the difference when seconds...
Making house numbers easily visible to first responders could make the difference when seconds count.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders across Northeast Arkansas are highlighting an all too common issue when responding to an emergency.

Making house numbers easily visible to first responders could make the difference when seconds count.

“I’ve been on calls in the past where we’ve driven around for what seemed like 15 minutes where we’ve been in the vicinity, but I can’t find an address sign,” Spring River Ambulance General Manager Bart Schulz said.

Schulz explained every second counts when they’re dispatched to a home to assist someone.

“Every second we waste looking for an address and trying to look at a tiny number on a mailbox or something like that,” Schulz said. “That’s seconds that could make the difference.”

Before installing the house number, it’s important to note where it should be displayed.

“Even with them mounted on the house, they’re hard to see from the street,” said Pro-Med EMS North Operations Regional Manager John Plumley. “That’s why we recommend putting them close to the road.”

Schulz added that the issue is more prevalent in rural areas than in towns or cities.

“In the cities, it’s not quite as bad,” he said. “If each of your neighbors have a sign, deductive reasoning will tell me the one in the middle is the one I need, but out in the country, it’s really hard if you don’t put up a sign.”

Lawrence County OEM Director Perry Hutton explained it assists all agencies when clearly displaying the number.

“We encourage all of our residents to have it clearly marked,” Hutton said. “You can have a reflective sign, or you could have something as simple as some stickers on your mailbox that is clearly visible. Anything that will help our first responders.”

