Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Make-A-Wish helps young boy become a Savannah Banana for the day

Make-A-Wish helped a young boy become a Savannah Banana for the day. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Make-A-Wish helped a young boy join the Savannah Bananas baseball team.

WTOC reports that Mark Lane, 10, made the trip to Georgia from Massachusetts to live out his dream of becoming a Savannah Banana.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation made the trip possible for Mark and his family.

Mark reportedly has a rare seizure disorder and is among just a handful of people in the world diagnosed with it.

His mother says he can have up to 300 seizures a day and there are no approved treatments for the condition by the Food and Drug Administration.

But Mark loves his sports. His mother said it allows him to cope with his disorder while also gaining a catchy nickname.

“He likes soccer and baseball and he has a nickname of Swaggy,” the boy’s mother said. “People just started calling him Swaggy and it stuck. He always wears his sunglasses.”

As part of the festivities, Mark got a chance to participate in media day and take part in a Savanah Bananas game as a fellow team member.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royal Asian Massage
Suspect, business identified in human trafficking case
The picture shows planes in storage at the former Walnut Ridge Army Airfield during World War II.
Photo of Northeast Arkansas airfield gaining attention
A man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase near Stokes in Randolph County.
Man identified after leading deputies on chase
A 13-year-old bicyclist died when she was hit by a car.
13-year-old bicyclist struck and killed
A Friday morning crash claimed the life of an 80-year-old Marmaduke man.
Man killed in Paragould crash

Latest News

Wynne School district will not see millage increase after the initiative failed Tuesday at the...
Wynne school millage increase vote fails
Monette Manor held an open house on Tuesday for the community.
Monette Manor holds open house
FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds...
College professors sue Idaho over a law that they say criminalizes classroom discussions on abortion
Two organizations have partnered to give resources to the homeless. Mission Outreach in...
Mission Outreach partners with Crowley’s Ridge Development to help homeless
Race street shooting scene
Victims identified in Sunday shooting