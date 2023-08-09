Energy Alert
Mission Outreach partners with Crowley’s Ridge Development to help homeless

Two organizations have partnered to give resources to the homeless. Mission Outreach in Paragould has provided a space for Crowley’s Ridge Development Center to work from at their shelter.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Two organizations have partnered to give resources to the homeless.

Mission Outreach in Paragould has provided a space for Crowley’s Ridge Development Center to work from at their shelter.

Dylan North, the administrative assistant at Mission Outreach, said while they help residents find homes, CRDC helps them stay there.

“They’ll help people with rent. They’ll help people with electrical bills … they’ll help pay… if anyone is ever struggling with any kind of a bill they’ll help.”

CRDC can also provide resources for substance abuse or food programs.

For some residents, traveling to find those resources could be difficult, another reason why Mission Outreach needed to be a one-stop shop.

“It keeps them from having to go these long distances, back and forth, and with prices of everything going up so traveling to these places would be even harder.”

Shanice Owens, a resident of Mission Outreach, said she knows how valuable it is to have CRDC at Mission Outreach.

“I think without them we wouldn’t have placed over our head to sleep at night,” she said.

Owens said this is her second trip to the outreach, but she hopes to take full advantage of all those resources.

“I’m just working to get my own place, you know, start this new job of mine and continue to further my future,” she said.

You can find out more about the resources provided by Mission Outreach and CRDC by visiting their websites.

