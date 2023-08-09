Monette Manor holds open house

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Monette Manor held an open house on Tuesday for the community.

The nursing home was destroyed by a tornado in Dec. 2021. Co-owner, Rick Sampson chose to build a completely new facility.

“We are filled with excitement; this has been a long time coming… It’s very emotional for a lot of people,” said Lauren Smith, director of nursing, at the facility.

The open house was full of people during the afternoon, many looking at the larger rooms and therapy center.

Smith said she saw plenty of old faces at the facility.

“It’s been wonderful, it’s been kind of a reunion and we’ve had an incredibly supportive community members coming out, it’s been great,” she said.

There were also state representatives present; Arkansas State Senator David Wallace was present along with four other representatives.

The facility will open next week with seven residents, according to Smith.

