Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Monette Manor holds open house

Monette Manor held an open house on Tuesday for the community.
Monette Manor held an open house on Tuesday for the community.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Monette Manor held an open house on Tuesday for the community.

The nursing home was destroyed by a tornado in Dec. 2021. Co-owner, Rick Sampson chose to build a completely new facility.

“We are filled with excitement; this has been a long time coming… It’s very emotional for a lot of people,” said Lauren Smith, director of nursing, at the facility.

The open house was full of people during the afternoon, many looking at the larger rooms and therapy center.

Smith said she saw plenty of old faces at the facility.

“It’s been wonderful, it’s been kind of a reunion and we’ve had an incredibly supportive community members coming out, it’s been great,” she said.

There were also state representatives present; Arkansas State Senator David Wallace was present along with four other representatives.

The facility will open next week with seven residents, according to Smith.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Royal Asian Massage
Suspect, business identified in human trafficking case
The picture shows planes in storage at the former Walnut Ridge Army Airfield during World War II.
Photo of Northeast Arkansas airfield gaining attention
A man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase near Stokes in Randolph County.
Man identified after leading deputies on chase
A 13-year-old bicyclist died when she was hit by a car.
13-year-old bicyclist struck and killed
A Friday morning crash claimed the life of an 80-year-old Marmaduke man.
Man killed in Paragould crash

Latest News

Wynne School district will not see millage increase after the initiative failed Tuesday at the...
Wynne school millage increase vote fails
Two organizations have partnered to give resources to the homeless. Mission Outreach in...
Mission Outreach partners with Crowley’s Ridge Development to help homeless
Race street shooting scene
Victims identified in Sunday shooting
Severe spring-like storms packing heavy rains, large hail, damaging winds, and the possibility...
Spring-like storms expected Wednesday