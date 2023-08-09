Police looking for suspects after woman’s cards were stolen

Hardy, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are looking for a suspect after a woman’s card was stolen.

According to Hardy Police and Fire Department, on July 30, a woman realized that her wallet was missing at the Valero gas station in Hardy.

The woman then noticed several attempted purchases on her cards from Dollar General.

Police were able to get security images of the female suspect attempting to use the cards. The purchases were denied due to fraudulent behavior.

They were also able to find security images of the female with another male suspect in a gray Pontiac car at a McDonald’s.

The suspects were then spotted in a Casey’s General Store in Thayer, Missouri, where they tried to make another purchase, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information leading to the suspects is encouraged to contact Sharp County’s dispatch center at 870-994-2211.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.