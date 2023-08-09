Energy Alert
School district ‘thankful’ for passed millage, plans to build new elementary

Hoxie School District said a new elementary would cost around $20 million.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters in the Hoxie School District approved a millage increase on Tuesday that will allow for the building of a new elementary school.

Hoxie School District said a new elementary would cost around $20 million.

The school recently received a $15 million grant, leaving the school to cover 1/4 of the cost.

The school said a new elementary school building was becoming essential, as the current building is deteriorating every week.

“There are a few classrooms in low-lying areas in that building that water just comes in from the floors,” Hoxie Superintendent Kelly Gillham said. “It comes in through the walls. It’s really nothing we can fix or stop.”

Gillham explained she’s thankful to the community for their support on the ballot in Tuesday’s election.

“That was one of the things that I have always loved about the Hoxie community,” Gillham added. “They stand by their school. They support the kids at the Hoxie School District. You can’t ask for more than that.”

