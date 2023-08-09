Senath residents vote to replace street bond tax with 1-cent use tax

SENATH, Mo. (KFVS) - Senath voters chose to replace the city’s one-cent street bond tax with a one-cent use tax.

According to unofficial results, 73 percent of residents voted for the use tax, while 27 percent said “no.”

The board plans to use the taxes collected to pave the city.

According to the city, the bond tax used for paving city streets will end in April 2024. The current board wanted to replace the tax that is ending with a one-cent use tax, meaning this would not be an additional tax.

The special election was August 8.

