Sheriff’s office investigating fatal stabbing

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies are investigating the stabbing death of an Independence County man.

On Aug. 9, deputies responded to a reported stabbing at a home in the Hutchinson Mountain community.

When they arrived, they found Melanie Mullins at the home.

“The other subject involved was transported by private vehicle toward the hospital,” Sheriff Shawn Stephens said in a Wednesday news release. “Law enforcement was called to a parking lot near White River Health to further investigate.”

When deputies arrived, they found Gerald Swaim dead from injuries he suffered in the alleged incident.

Mullins is in custody, awaiting the filing of formal charges.

