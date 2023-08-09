Summer Jackpot games lead to $27 million for Missouri education

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - This summer, Jackpot games across the country resulted in more than $27 million towards public education in Missouri.

The 39-drawing Powerball run concluded on July 19 with a $1.08 billion jackpot winner--the game’s largest of the year and third largest in its history--followed by a 32-drawing Mega Millions run that produced a $1.602 billion jackpot winner on August 8--a record-breaking jackpot for Mega Millions.

In Missouri, these Powerball and Mega Millions runs translated into more than $10.5 million in prizes to players, $3.9 million to the businesses around the state that sell the games and more than $27 million to the Lottery’s beneficiary: public education.

“It’s always great news when we can provide increased proceeds for Missouri education, and large jackpot runs certainly help us do that” said executive director of the Missouri Lottery Lester Elder. “Our retailers and players enjoyed it, too, so it’s definitely a win-win for us.”

