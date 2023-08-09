Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Summer Jackpot games lead to $27 million for Missouri education

This summer, Jackpot games across the country resulted in more than $27 million towards public...
This summer, Jackpot games across the country resulted in more than $27 million towards public education in Missouri.(KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - This summer, Jackpot games across the country resulted in more than $27 million towards public education in Missouri.

The 39-drawing Powerball run concluded on July 19 with a $1.08 billion jackpot winner--the game’s largest of the year and third largest in its history--followed by a 32-drawing Mega Millions run that produced a $1.602 billion jackpot winner on August 8--a record-breaking jackpot for Mega Millions.

In Missouri, these Powerball and Mega Millions runs translated into more than $10.5 million in prizes to players, $3.9 million to the businesses around the state that sell the games and more than $27 million to the Lottery’s beneficiary: public education.

“It’s always great news when we can provide increased proceeds for Missouri education, and large jackpot runs certainly help us do that” said executive director of the Missouri Lottery Lester Elder. “Our retailers and players enjoyed it, too, so it’s definitely a win-win for us.”

Click here to learn more about the Mo. Lottery.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A contractor was killed at a steel plant worksite in Blytheville.
Contractor killed at steel plant
The picture shows planes in storage at the former Walnut Ridge Army Airfield during World War II.
Photo of Northeast Arkansas airfield gaining attention
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. identified
8/9 Ryan's Forecast from K8 News at 6
Spring-like storms expected Wednesday
A 17-year-old boy died Monday night in a motorcycle crash.
Teen killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Director Larry Walther discusses the state...
Arkansas Governor Sanders appoints new state treasurer
890 laws were passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which officially adjourned on May 1, 2023.
New Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1
Man dies while kayaking in Shannon County
Birch Tree, Mo. man killed after falling out of kayak and into the Current River
Speed enforcement cameras are now legal in Arkansas Interstate work zones and can begin to be...
Speed enforcement cameras now legal in Arkansas interstate work zones
Workers from Ozarks Food Harvest in Springfield are gleaning. That’s the practice of collecting...
Ozark Food Harvest workers turn to ancient custom to assist families in need