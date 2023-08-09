Energy Alert
Sun Belt reveals 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sun Belt revealed the men’s basketball schedule Wednesday morning. So that means more dates to check off the calendar for Arkansas State.

Bryan Hodgson’s Red Wolves will tip off conference play Saturday, December 30th at Georgia State. A-State will have 18 conference games. They’ll face Louisiana, ULM, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy, and South Alabama twice. A-State will have a four game homestand in January plus a three game homestand later in conference play. The Red Wolves hit the road for four straight in January.

Tack on the SBC slate with some announced non-conference games and we have more of a gauge of who the pack will play this season. The remaining non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

2023-24 Arkansas State Men’s Basketball Schedule (so far)

November 11th: at Bowling Green (SBC/MAC Challenge)

November 17th: at Iowa

November 24th-25th: Acrisure Invitational

December 20th: at Belmont

TBD: vs. UAB

TBD: at Little Rock

December 30th: at Georgia State *

January 4th: vs. Georgia Southern *

January 6th: vs. Old Dominion *

January 11th: vs. Texas State *

January 13th: vs. Louisiana *

January 17th: at Southern Miss *

January 20th: at Texas State *

January 25th: at Louisiana *

January 27th: at ULM *

January 31st: vs. Southern Miss *

February 3rd: vs. ULM *

February 7th: vs. James Madison *

February 10: vs. TBD (SBC/MAC Challenge)

February 15th: at Troy

February 17th: at South Alabama *

February 22nd: vs. Troy *

February 24th: vs. South Alabama *

February 28th: at Coastal Carolina *

March 1st: at App State *

* - Sun Belt Conference games

